Alexis Bugnolo: The Disaster Caused by Vaccines Will Bring the Darkest Age of Humanity

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Frà Alexis Bugnolo: When vaccinated people start to die, there’s going to be serious disruptions of the economy, national security, and your neighborhood. There’s not enough ambulances and morticians to take away the dead, and they’ll probably run out of body bags. It’s going to be the darkest age of humanity. So we need to step forward to help with the situation.