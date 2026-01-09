Another video of the use of the "Orekhnik" in Lviv last night

Another video of the use of the "Orekhnik" in Lviv.

The Ukrainian Western Air Command stated that the missile's speed was 13,000 km/h.

Russia confirmed the use of "Orekhnik" against Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that in response to the attack on Putin's residence (which Ukraine denies), strikes were carried out, including with the use of the "Orekhnik" complex.

According to the Defense Ministry, drone production facilities, which were used in the attack on the residence, were hit.

Also, "elements of the energy infrastructure ensuring the operation of the military-industrial complex" were targeted in the strikes.

The ministry stated that such actions by Kiev will "not go unanswered" in the future.