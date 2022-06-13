JIM FETZER & P.I BRIAN DAVIDSON CONTINUE THEIR DISMANTLING OF THE UVALDE "SH00TING" FALSE FLAG ☠

Jim Fetzer: "Professor Jim Fetzer and Private Investigator Brian Davidson join Scorpio and Giuseppe to share remarkable and compelling proof that both UVALDE and Sandy Hook were globalist false flags. The official narrative is shredded for both events"

all credit goes to JIM FETZER, original video is here ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/7IWaYdoFMV0Q/





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