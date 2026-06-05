Pancake Doggo Reacts to Random YouTube Videos in VRChat | Part 1

Hey everyone, it's Pancake Doggo! 🥞🐶 Welcome to Part 1 of my VRChat reaction series, where I check out random YouTube videos with friends and see what surprises the internet has in store. From funny clips and memes to interesting moments and unexpected discoveries, you never know what we'll find next. Grab a snack, relax, and enjoy the reactions. If you have videos you'd like me to watch in a future episode, feel free to leave your suggestions!

Thanks for watching, and I hope you enjoy the adventure! 🎥✨