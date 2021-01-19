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MONDAY - JANUARY 18, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://evault.video/view?l=2416682925
EP 2283-6PM National Guard Troops In DC Sworn In As "Special Deputy U.S. Marshals"
Two thousand National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. to protect the Biden inauguration this week have been sworn in as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals. The move comes after reports that Guard members were being vetted over fears of an “insider attack” by troops on the inauguration. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16704
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