Rumors Swirl Amid Puerto Vallarta Violence, an interview with Dan Dicks

As violence grips Puerto Vallarta, rumors intensify: foreign nationals told to shelter in place, whispers of U.S. military movement, and escalating cartel threats. Officials urge calm—but uncertainty hangs heavy. Is this a localized flare-up or the start of something far bigger? The next 48 hours could be critical.
