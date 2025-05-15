Who Needs a Security Guard Licence in Ontario?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thinking about working in security? Not sure if you need a licence in Ontario? This video explains who legally needs a security guard licence under Ontario law.
Whether you’re a bouncer, mall security officer, mobile patrol guard, or part-time loss prevention staff—licensing is mandatory.
Learn which roles require a licence and how to stay compliant with the Private Security and Investigative Services Act. Visit: https://smithsecurity.ca