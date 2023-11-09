Create New Account
⚡️Yemeni armed forces: “Yemeni air defenses shoot down an American MQ9 plane while it was carrying out hostile missions as part of military support for the Israeli enemy entity”
The Prisoner
Yemen's Houthis have claimed they've successfully shot down a US MQ-9 reaper drone over "territorial waters" off the Yemeni coast. According to a machine translation of a Houthi army statement: 

Our air defenses were able to shoot down an American MQ9 aircraft while it was carrying out hostile, monitoring and spying activities in the airspace of Yemeni territorial waters and within the framework of American military support for the Israeli entity.

Various Sources

usayemenhouthismq-9 reaper drone

