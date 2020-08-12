BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Legislation Allows Chinese Troops in Canada, Death Squads, Preserving Your Rights w/ Kevin Annett
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
135 views • August 12, 2020
Sarah Westall

Kevin Annett rejoins the program to discuss recent legislation in Canada that allows Chinese troops on Canadian soil. The agreement allows China to protect their vast assets acquired over many decades. We discuss how the asset stripping from Canada and the United States into the hands of the Chinese is an indication of who is behind many of the events transpiring today. We also discuss the globalist agenda and how their plans also tie into the overall plans of the Chinese and ultimately how we will lose all of our basic rights if we do not push back.

Support Sheriff Mack & the CSPOA - Donate @ https://SheriffFund.com

Consider supporting this channel by joining Patreon - https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall

Get the latest coupons for the best cutting edge products at https://SarahWestall.com/shop

Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com

MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
free speechcdcconstitutioncanadalegislationrightsdeath squadskevin annettsarah westallhcqchinese troops
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Kim Jong Un Calls for &#8220;World&#8217;s Strongest Armed Forces&#8221; After Sister&#8217;s Border Warning

Kim Jong Un Calls for “World’s Strongest Armed Forces” After Sister’s Border Warning

Garrison Vance
Christians Lose Faith in Trump Over Moral Concerns, Pastors Say

Christians Lose Faith in Trump Over Moral Concerns, Pastors Say

Douglas Harrington
Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Coco Somers
Florida Attorney General Proposes Safe Screens Act With Overnight Social Media Ban for Teens

Florida Attorney General Proposes Safe Screens Act With Overnight Social Media Ban for Teens

Morgan S. Verity
Report: AI System Bypassed Paywall to Access Voter Data, Prompting Federal Crime Warning

Report: AI System Bypassed Paywall to Access Voter Data, Prompting Federal Crime Warning

Chase Codewell
South Africa&#8217;s troop deployment: A misinformation cover for government control?

South Africa’s troop deployment: A misinformation cover for government control?

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy