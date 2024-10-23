5th Degree Maga Trump Serving McDonald’s & E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s across 10 states

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LEARN MORE HERE: https://rumble.com/v5ha305-horror-investigators-claim-mcdonalds-food-tainted-with-remains-of-dead-chil.html?playlist_id=Vsjyl02vPHo
LEARN MORE HERE: McDonald's Quarter Pounders linked to 'severe' E. coli outbreak across states
https://www.yahoo.com/news/mcdonalds-quarter-pounders-linked-severe-044558956.html
Credits to: Sky News, Dana Ashley, NBC & Various Truther Sources