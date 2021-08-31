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Canadian Protesters ARRESTED by Trudeau's Gestapo, Citizens Reach Boiling Point
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682 views • August 31, 2021
VIDEO: Woman wrangled by cops for peacefully protesting at Trudeau speech!
Canadians have reached a boiling point, and protesters have begun making themselves heard at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's speaking events across the country.
Lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine passports are strongly opposed by the Patriots of Canada, and the crackdown is heating up.
Chris Sky is the author of the book "Just Say No", and he joins Stew Peters to discuss what's next for Canada.
https://rumble.com/vluogk-canadian-protesters-arrested-by-trudeaus-gestapo-citizens-reach-boiling-poi.html
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
Canadians have reached a boiling point, and protesters have begun making themselves heard at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's speaking events across the country.
Lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine passports are strongly opposed by the Patriots of Canada, and the crackdown is heating up.
Chris Sky is the author of the book "Just Say No", and he joins Stew Peters to discuss what's next for Canada.
https://rumble.com/vluogk-canadian-protesters-arrested-by-trudeaus-gestapo-citizens-reach-boiling-poi.html
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
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