Andreas Thiel: Rights and Justice - Law and Morality | www.kla.tv/24511

Andreas Thiel has made a big name for himself as a Swiss star satirist. Here, his equally strong side as a philosopher of language and state comes to the fore. With unique depth and humor, he talks about law and justice - and why these two concepts come from completely different worlds. You can expect fantastic explanations why many laws lead to great injustice instead of more "right"! Sophisticated topics presented logically and comprehensible for everyone - and with professional humor!





