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Saddam Hussein’s
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33 views • March 10, 2022
Apr 2003 2:30 am E.T. As Saddam Hussein’s regime crumbles, the Iraqi minister of information is fighting a one-man war of words. Bagdad Bob, who's real name is Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf, makes increasingly wilder claims as U.S. troops penetrate into the heart of Iraq
(Just like Zelensky)
(Just like Zelensky)
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