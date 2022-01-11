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Dr. Marilyn Singleton, MD JD - "The Importance of the Hippocratic Oath in Medicine"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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1 view • January 11, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life invites you to
Freedom International Livestream
Jan 11, 2022 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Dr. Marilyn Singleton, MD JD
Topic: The Importance of the Hippocratic Oath in Medicine
www.marilynsingletonmdjd.com.
Brief Bio:
Dr. Singleton is a board-certified anesthesiologist and past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She graduated from Stanford and earned her MD at UCSF Medical School. Dr. Singleton completed 2 years of Surgery residency at University of California at San Francisco Medical Center, and her Anesthesia residency at Harvard’s Beth Israel Hospital. She was on the faculty at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland before returning to California for private practice at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and Alta Bates Medical Center in Berkeley. While still working in the operating room, she attended UC Berkeley Law School focusing on constitutional and administrative law. She interned at the National Health Law Project, and practiced insurance and health law. Dr. Singleton has published numerous articles, given presentations on health policy, and had many radio and television appearances. She recently started hosting a radio show, Health Freedom Now. She teaches classes in the recognition of elder abuse and constitutional law for non-lawyers. Dr. Singleton started a blood pressure screening clinic at her church and make-shift clinics in two rural villages in El Salvador. Dr. Singleton ran for Congress in 2012.


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Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
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www.quantumnurse.life

Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path

John Katsavos
Podcast: The Fitness Oracle
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fitness-oracle/i
Keywords
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