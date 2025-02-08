Fighting for medical freedom special part 3 ~ Science or Religion ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will be talking about religious base science as opposed to evidence based science. In fact we will present a summary and introduction to episode three of (the truth about vaccines presents remedy: science or Religion). Finally, we will share TTAV presents remedy episode 3: science or religion.
