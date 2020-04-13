2020 Virus 19 | Ep.14 | Robert F Kennedy Jr response to Bill Gates | Shocking content

#Adrian #coronavirus #naturalHealth #vaccinesSome hard hitting comments in this video specfically responding to Bill Gates from Robery F Kennedy Jr.Robert F Kennedy Jr talks about Bill Gates Vaccine programs:Post 24 I believe it was.As always please do your research and draw your conclusions.Vaxxed Documentary:Vaxxed II Documentary:If you want to see first video about Bill Gates:2020 Virus 17 | Ep.12 | Global Governance and Mass Vaccinations |Bill Gates:New eugenics ad the rise of the Global Scientific DictatorshipHow Bill Gates bought his power and influenceThe Age of Polio, Part 1:If this video resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.BitChute:---My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: