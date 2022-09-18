Dr. Pierre Kory: 'Shedding Is Real' — But We Think It's Mostly a Phenomenon Among the Recently-Vaccinated

https://gnews.org/post/p1mg875f0
09/11/2022 Pierre Kory: Spike protein shedding is real. We don’t really know who is a shedder who is not because it is a tabooed topic. No study would be done on this. I’ve come across and that I’ve even treated it was the recently vaccinated that was the shedder.
