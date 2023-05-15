COMING UP! America Last Exposed: Ret Col Douglas Macgregor | TRIGGERED Ep. 33

DON TRUMP JR - tonight at 6pm ET
Guys, this is one of the last of the un-woke military leaders, a true America, first general on why the endless wars are endless, why Biden won’t be able to fix the border and why the DC establishment is so against Donald Trump.
Retired colonel Douglas McGregor gets it and you won’t want to miss this episode. Tune in live at 6 PM or go to the link and bookmark it now so you can watch it later!
https://rumble.com/v2nxo8i-america-last-exposed-biden-disasters-at-home-and-abroad-live-with-ret-col-d.html
