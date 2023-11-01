Israel launched a penetrating campaign in North Gaza taking heavy blows in the field

The Israeli occupation army launched a massive media campaign that it had penetrated and occupied new territory north of Gaza. In the video, Zionist enter the city from the border in the suburb of Beit Hanoun. In clashes between Al-Qassam Brigade of Hamas military wing and Israeli forces west of Erez crossing, they received heavy blows that destroyed vehicles and one soldier was killed.
