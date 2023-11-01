Create New Account
Israel launched a penetrating campaign in North Gaza taking heavy blows in the field
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

The Israeli occupation army launched a massive media campaign that it had penetrated and occupied new territory north of Gaza. In the video, Zionist enter the city from the border in the suburb of Beit Hanoun. In clashes between Al-Qassam Brigade of Hamas military wing and Israeli forces west of Erez crossing, they received heavy blows that destroyed vehicles and one soldier was killed.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
gazaidfground attackbeit hanoun

