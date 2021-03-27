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Jeff G. — Viral Misconceptions - Presentation on The True Nature of Viruses
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444 views • March 27, 2021
Jeff G. — Viral Misconceptions - Presentation on The True Nature of Viruses
Viral Misconceptions - Presentation on The True Nature of Viruses
Jeff Green, Researcher & Alternative Nutrition
Introduction - 00:26
The Virus & Its Purpose - 2:09
Viral Infection - Medical Deception - Contagious Trap 11:28
Viral Cycles - Coronavirus 14:10
Science of Virology Exposed - 19:50
Viruses Do Not Cross Species - 25:24
Sanitizers and Vectors of Transmission - 29:39
Coronavirus p2. - How Viruses are Manufactured - 32:33
Correction at 40:33: should be "cell wall will rupture" not "'virus wall will rupture".
Note: The final video is not of a virus—it is meant to approximate how a cell ruptures once it is full of viruses during viral replication.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDx-gdRR51GuK4rXJe01VKw
Viral Misconceptions - Presentation on The True Nature of Viruses
Jeff Green, Researcher & Alternative Nutrition
Introduction - 00:26
The Virus & Its Purpose - 2:09
Viral Infection - Medical Deception - Contagious Trap 11:28
Viral Cycles - Coronavirus 14:10
Science of Virology Exposed - 19:50
Viruses Do Not Cross Species - 25:24
Sanitizers and Vectors of Transmission - 29:39
Coronavirus p2. - How Viruses are Manufactured - 32:33
Correction at 40:33: should be "cell wall will rupture" not "'virus wall will rupture".
Note: The final video is not of a virus—it is meant to approximate how a cell ruptures once it is full of viruses during viral replication.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDx-gdRR51GuK4rXJe01VKw
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