Maria Zeee: “Viruses Don’t Exist” Explained, Nanotech Inside People is a Weapon

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Dr. Robert Young is widely recognized as one of the top research and clinical scientists in the World. Throughout his career, his research has been focused on the cellular level. He joins us to explain that viruses as we know them do not exist and delve further into how nanotechnology inside humans is being weaponized against us and will eventually lead to our destruction.