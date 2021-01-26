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"A MESSAGE FOR THE WORLD" - Dr. Bruce Lipton, Dr. Rashid Buttar, Nia Peeples & AOT TV Message
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222 views • January 26, 2021
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"A MESSAGE FOR THE WORLD" - Dr. Bruce Lipton, Dr. Rashid Buttar, Nia Peeples - 18 April 2020.
A re-upload encouraged by and from Dr. Rashid Buttar.
We are including an introduction and an individual message from Age Of Truth TV presenter Lucas Alexander.
The video: "A Message For The World" is courtesy to © Dr. Rashid Buttar, Dr. Ashton, Dr. Bruce Lipton, Nia Peeples. Uploaded with permission from Dr. Buttar / Dr. Ashton.
The separate video message by Age Of Truth TV´s Lucas Alexander, is courtesy to © Age Of Truth TV.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
"A MESSAGE FOR THE WORLD" - Dr. Bruce Lipton, Dr. Rashid Buttar, Nia Peeples - 18 April 2020.
A re-upload encouraged by and from Dr. Rashid Buttar.
We are including an introduction and an individual message from Age Of Truth TV presenter Lucas Alexander.
The video: "A Message For The World" is courtesy to © Dr. Rashid Buttar, Dr. Ashton, Dr. Bruce Lipton, Nia Peeples. Uploaded with permission from Dr. Buttar / Dr. Ashton.
The separate video message by Age Of Truth TV´s Lucas Alexander, is courtesy to © Age Of Truth TV.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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