Trump vows to "Liberate" Cuba. Why Ukraine will fight for Israel? Who represents US in Iran/Russia talks?

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Details emerge of damage to US Navy’s largest warship after fire.
More than 600 sailors affected.
U.S. and Iran open direct channel through envoy and FM.
Trump vows to 'take' Cuba as island reels from oil embargo.
Netanyahu turns to Ukraine for help countering Iranian attack drones.
Ukraine eyes win-win drone alliance with Israel.
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Mirrored - Emil Cosman
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