Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Beyond The Red Wall [2007 - Peter Rowe]
0 views
channel image
divideetimpera
Published Yesterday |

https://vimeo.com/370351604 http://www.david-kilgour.com/2007/Dec_06_2007_01a.htm


From Vimeo:

"This documentary of mine was the subject of intense controversy when the Chinese government successfully prevented CBC-TV from showing it. After much press coverage in newspapers around the world, and some editing, the film was finally shown. This is the original, unedited version of the film."

Keywords
abuseterrorcommunismchinagovernmenttortureslaveryorgansfalun gongminoritytotalitarism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket