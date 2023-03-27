Beyond The Red Wall [2007 - Peter Rowe]

https://vimeo.com/370351604 http://www.david-kilgour.com/2007/Dec_06_2007_01a.htm
From Vimeo:
"This documentary of mine was the subject of intense controversy when the Chinese government successfully prevented CBC-TV from showing it. After much press coverage in newspapers around the world, and some editing, the film was finally shown. This is the original, unedited version of the film."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.