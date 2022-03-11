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DR. PETER McCULLOUGH'S COVID TESTIMONY - "It is clear that a vaccine is being pushed that in fact results in death of children"
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6600 views • March 11, 2022
Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough explains in detail the four pillars to pandemic response - a comprehensive way to address a viral illness that leads to hospitalization and death.
He exposes the complete lack of proper response by government and the medical system, causing the massive loss of life, suffering and destruction of the economy.
1) Reduce the spread of the virus
2) Early treatment
3) In hospital care
4) Vaccination - if it was actually "safe and effective"
He goes on to state: "The risks far outweigh any potential benefits of vaccinating children- the data are clear"
Dr. McCullough concludes:
"It is my viewpoint that all all vaccine mandates should immediately be dropped, all current vaccines be pulled from the market and undergo a very intensive review on safety and efficacy - and figure out where the vaccine program has gone wrong"
You can watch the entire "Expert Panel Discussion on COVID-19 and Medical Freedom" here...
https://senatormastriano.com/medicalfreedompanel/
He exposes the complete lack of proper response by government and the medical system, causing the massive loss of life, suffering and destruction of the economy.
1) Reduce the spread of the virus
2) Early treatment
3) In hospital care
4) Vaccination - if it was actually "safe and effective"
He goes on to state: "The risks far outweigh any potential benefits of vaccinating children- the data are clear"
Dr. McCullough concludes:
"It is my viewpoint that all all vaccine mandates should immediately be dropped, all current vaccines be pulled from the market and undergo a very intensive review on safety and efficacy - and figure out where the vaccine program has gone wrong"
You can watch the entire "Expert Panel Discussion on COVID-19 and Medical Freedom" here...
https://senatormastriano.com/medicalfreedompanel/
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