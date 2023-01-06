Silenced Seer Nun Warned the Catholic World Against Freemasonry and Communism & How to Defeat Them!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
January 6, 2023
Sister Marie de Saint-Pierre - apparently our Lord appeared to this sister just months before the Virgin Mary appeared at La Salette. He came to her with a message that was stopped from being promoted by this sisters superior so Our Lady appeared at La Salette in response to this sisters plea for help to fulfill the Lord's command ! Below are excerpts:
