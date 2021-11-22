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What Really Makes You Ill
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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195 views • November 22, 2021
Richie From Boston discusses the real causes of human illness with guests doctor Andrew Kaufman and doctors and authors Dawn Lester and David Parker, who have just released a book titled 'What Really Makes You Ill'. Learn the truth of these so called 'pandemics', the truth about the Spanish Flu and what actually causes cancer. 2020.05.16

"Authors of Incredibly well researched 800 plus page book, Dawn Lester and David Parker Join me this morning to explain the reason they decided to write this book in the first place. Dr Andrew Kaufman MD Will be co hosting with me to get the most out of this information."

https://www.whatreallymakesyouill.com
https://www.apiject.com/
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056...
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org...
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/5...


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vaccineschemtrailsbiblepropaganda5gweather warfareainwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringgeneticsmasksmsm liesdna manipulationbunker fuelquarantineslockdownscurfewsc-ovid hoax
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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