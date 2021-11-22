© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Really Makes You Ill
Follow
3
Share
Report
195 views • November 22, 2021
Richie From Boston discusses the real causes of human illness with guests doctor Andrew Kaufman and doctors and authors Dawn Lester and David Parker, who have just released a book titled 'What Really Makes You Ill'. Learn the truth of these so called 'pandemics', the truth about the Spanish Flu and what actually causes cancer. 2020.05.16
"Authors of Incredibly well researched 800 plus page book, Dawn Lester and David Parker Join me this morning to explain the reason they decided to write this book in the first place. Dr Andrew Kaufman MD Will be co hosting with me to get the most out of this information."
https://www.whatreallymakesyouill.com
https://www.apiject.com/
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056...
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org...
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/5...
Shared from and subscribe to:
RFB
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuNfok7ozooi0LZgp6JJS4A
RFB II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcDC6kQcOgMw1fNTwgiBn_Q/videos
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w/videos
TheBannedOne911
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAkv...
"Authors of Incredibly well researched 800 plus page book, Dawn Lester and David Parker Join me this morning to explain the reason they decided to write this book in the first place. Dr Andrew Kaufman MD Will be co hosting with me to get the most out of this information."
https://www.whatreallymakesyouill.com
https://www.apiject.com/
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056...
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org...
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/5...
Shared from and subscribe to:
RFB
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuNfok7ozooi0LZgp6JJS4A
RFB II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcDC6kQcOgMw1fNTwgiBn_Q/videos
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w/videos
TheBannedOne911
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAkv...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.