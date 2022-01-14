How I would handle the pandemic - Steve Kirsch

Steve Kirsch - Executive Director, Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (vacsafety.org)“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” – Margaret MeadThe whole pandemic response has been absolutely ridiculous and indefensible.We if we did just one thing from this short list, we can stop the train wreck that is happening:Allow doctors and nurses to speak freely without fear of retributionEnd the mandates for everyone. Treat every person the same.Educate people on the risks of the vaccine and the benefits of early treatment.End the liability protection of the vaccine manufacturersGet rid of the corrupt people at the CDC, FDA, and NIH.Here’s the longer list:End all mandates, lockdowns, and stop all vaccines immediately. Only if there is safe, sterilizing vaccine that has been tested for over 2 years, and has efficacy even after the virus mutates, then that could be considered to be used.End the liability protection for all vaccines now. Why should vaccines be a “protected species”? There is no basis in science for this.No one should ever be coerced into taking an injection or doing anything else to their body in order to keep their job, avoid taxes, or walk into a business.If you are worried about getting COVID, buy a respirator and have a nice day. Nobody should be forced to use interventions that protect themselves from death.If you get COVID, verify with a rapid antigen test, then use a proven early treatment protocol. Problem solved.Stop censoring doctors. Period. If you take away a doctor’s license, it should be based on patient outcomes, not what they say on social media.Call a halt to the “emergency.” There never was an emergency. We’ve known about effective early treatments since March 2020. It was incompetence (but more likely malfeasance) at the CDC, FDA, NIH that caused the problem.Get rid of the corruption at the FDA, CDC, and NIH. That would be a good start. Tony Fauci, John Su, Tom Shimabukuro, Steven Anderson, Cliff Lane should be the first to be shown the door. Anyone who couldn’t find the safety signals in the VAERS system should go.