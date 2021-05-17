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The UK is BROKE! - Part 8/11
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10 views • May 17, 2021
Part 8/11 from the podcast "War Timeline Revealed!"
The UK is BROKE! Their military spending is being cut, forcing them to downsize their military by as many as 10,000 troops.
Always Ready!
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The UK is BROKE! Their military spending is being cut, forcing them to downsize their military by as many as 10,000 troops.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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