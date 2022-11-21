Create New Account
“No Guarantee” at an Article V Constitutional Convention
John A. Eidsmoe, a constitutional scholar, author of Christianity and the Constitution and Historical and Theological Foundations of Law, retired colonel and chaplain in the Mississippi State Guard, and retired lt. colonel in the U.S. Air Force, and pastor of Free Lutheran Congregations, discusses the follies of a constitutional convention, or so-called “convention of states,” Article V, the amendment article, of the U.S. Constitution.

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

