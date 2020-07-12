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Learn 5 Essential Visual Effects in DaVinci Resolve 16 - Tutorial for Beginners
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13 views • July 12, 2020
In this video, we cover OpenFX including 3 types of blurs, vignette, light rays, mirrors, and the auto color tool in Resolve 16. These visual effects can be used to spice up your clips as standalone effects or keyframes for animations or transitions (see my other videos on how to do keyframe animation)
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Timestamps:
0:00 What to Expect
0:07 Blurs - Gaussian, Radial, Zoom
4:10 Vignette Effect
5:53 Light Rays
8:21 Mirrors
10:35 Auto Color
12:39 Wrap Up
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Credits
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Free Stock Photos & Images used from Pexels
https://www.pexels.com/photo/mountain-beside-body-of-water-with-aurora-borealis-2113566/
https://www.pexels.com/video/river-with-strong-current-2019791/
https://www.pexels.com/video/clouds-on-a-mountain-peak-2638063/
https://www.pexels.com/video/time-lapse-footage-of-city-highway-s-vehicular-traffic-at-night-2561431/
https://www.pexels.com/video/penguin-underwater-1674470/
https://www.pexels.com/video/a-person-scrolling-on-a-laptop-3626148/
◢◤◣◥ Chris Recommends ◢◤◣◥
ProtonVPN ►►https://proton.go2cloud.org/SHCa
Brave Web Browser ►► https://brave.com/chr492
HyperX QuadCast Microphone ►►https://amzn.to/2XXm3vf
Skillshare - 2 Month Free Trial for Online Courses ►► https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
See My Full Software Courses
http://christutorials.teachable.com
https://www.udemy.com/user/chris-navarre/
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
➣ Also Follow Me On
Steemit ►► https://steemit.com/@christutorials/
Minds ►►https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=ChrisTutorials
Gab.ai ►► https://gab.ai/ChrisTutorials
Timestamps:
0:00 What to Expect
0:07 Blurs - Gaussian, Radial, Zoom
4:10 Vignette Effect
5:53 Light Rays
8:21 Mirrors
10:35 Auto Color
12:39 Wrap Up
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Credits
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Free Stock Photos & Images used from Pexels
https://www.pexels.com/photo/mountain-beside-body-of-water-with-aurora-borealis-2113566/
https://www.pexels.com/video/river-with-strong-current-2019791/
https://www.pexels.com/video/clouds-on-a-mountain-peak-2638063/
https://www.pexels.com/video/time-lapse-footage-of-city-highway-s-vehicular-traffic-at-night-2561431/
https://www.pexels.com/video/penguin-underwater-1674470/
https://www.pexels.com/video/a-person-scrolling-on-a-laptop-3626148/
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