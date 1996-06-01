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MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 1996-6PM HIGH TECH INSURRECTION - BIG TECH FIRM BANS PRESIDENT TRUMP
EP 1996-6PM HIGH TECH INSURRECTION – BIG TECH FIRM BANS PRESIDENT TRUMP – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/xQ9Y30qUFTp
Twitch has temporarily banned President Donald Trump, in the latest surprise and high-profile suspension from the streaming service. Trump’s account was banned for “hateful conduct” that was aired on stream, and Twitch says the offending content has now been removed. One of the streams in question was a rebroadcast of Trump’s infamous kickoff rally, where he said that Mexico was sending rapists to the United States. Twitch also flagged racist comments at Trump’s recent rally in Tulsa. “Like anyone else, politicians on Twitch must adhere to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. We do not make exceptions for political or newsworthy content, and will take action on content reported to us that violates our rules,” a Twitch spokesperson told The Verge. The statement was originally issued last year when Trump’s channel was launched.
GUEST: Zachary Vorhies is the highest ranking Google insider who anonymously leaked internal documents to Project Veritas and then made the decision to go public in an on-the-record video interview.
https://www.zachvorhies.com/ https://www.projectveritas.com/tag/zach-vorhies/
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