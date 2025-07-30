BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
5G: How people suffer from mobile phone radiation
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
165 followers
138 views • 1 day ago

The new documentary film from the Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation "Stralskyddsstiftelsen" reports on the health risks of the new 5G mobile phone radiation. This technology with up to a hundred times higher levels of microwave radiation has a faster transmission speed, but at a high price! Studies on health effects on humans and the environment have not been carried out. Lennart Hardell, Professor of Oncology and his team, is so far the only person to have carried out studies on the health effects of this technology on people in real life. In this documentary, people also report on how 5G affects the lives of those affected.

Keywords
healthdocumentary5g-wirelesscommunicationlennarthardell
