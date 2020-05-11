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Do you actually believe that Jesus died for your sins?
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3 views • May 11, 2020
"Jesus died for your sins" It's said almost everywhere, but it's a teaching that is most often used against obeying Jesus ironically.. The forgiveness of sins is amazing, yes, but it requires us to repent. Watch to get an idea of how to be truly saved.
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