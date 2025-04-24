Government Conspiracy and Censorship

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know the U.S. government weaponized Big Tech to silence dissent? Leaked blueprints reveal a massive censorship operation targeting voices like Dr. Mercola, Sherry Tenpenny, and more—all while pushing narratives that protect power, not people.
From Trump-era lawsuits to Biden’s “Dirty Dozen” blacklists, this isn’t conspiracy—it’s documented collusion. Worse, it’s a repeat of history: Smallpox-era doctors were vilified for questioning unsafe vaccines, just like today’s truth-tellers.
Why the crackdown? Control. When “misinformation” laws mask agendas, your freedom—and wallet—pay the price.
#CensorshipFiles #EconomicWarfare #TruthOverPower #GovernmentOverreach #SilencedNoMore
