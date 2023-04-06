Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The 3 Reasons You Get 'Sick' - WATCH IMMEDIATELY & BE FREE FROM THE ‘VIRUS’ FAIRYTALE
396 views
channel image
SaturdaySealofGodMinistries
Published Yesterday |

For further learning, check out these 2 similar video here: 

IF NO “VIRUS”, WHAT IS MAKING US SICK? | WHY DO PEOPLE *APPEAR TO* GET SICK AT THE SAME TIME? 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vwaZQCi6sqtp/

Rumble - Ihttps://rumble.com/v1eswn3-if-no-virus-what-is-making-us-sick-boils-down-to-3-basic-things-terraintheo.html

Odysee - https://odysee.com/@ssogm:f/if-no-virus-why-are-people-getting-sick-at-the-same-time-what-is-making-us-sick:9

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/d64a214d-576f-42ab-bd6b-1707eaee7c90

“VIRUS” OR EXOSOME? | BRIAN YOUNG INTERVIEWING DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/32GAofSI6ixP/

Rumble - https://rumble.com/v1essk9-virus-or-exosome-brian-young-interviewing-dr.-andrew-kaufman.html

Odysee - https://odysee.com/@ssogm:f/virus-or-exosome-virologist-unsure-of-difference-germ-theory-fraud:1

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/3c9a34e3-1c88-46bf-bf93-6b5ed0e76e64



Video sources:


Humanley - https://t.me/humanley

The Way Forward - https://t.me/TheWayForwardForMankind



Thanks for watching, please share with others!!!

Find all SSoGM links below:

All links in one spot: https://beacons.ai/ssogm

Email - [email protected]

Buy SSoGM Merch [Where clothing meets meaningful messages]- https://ssogm.myspreadshop.com

Anchor - https://anchor.fm/carlettemck

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5QoJQOncw34DZ0yHiLpIan?si=9a6f63580b9f4f89

Saturday Present Truth (Substack) - https://carlettemck.substack.com/

BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DjGp4GbiRLUv/

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1173531

Odysee - https://odysee.com/@ssogm:f

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssogm

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjJ8tL9ItZPlLnRUoBVw4Hw

Gab - https://gab.com/groups/53489

Twitter - https://twitter.com/ssogministries

Gettr - https://gettr.com/user/ssogm

Discord - https://discord.com/invite/bq7PhgZdHt

Keywords
detoxtoxicitytraumadeficiencygerm theory fraud

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket