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Prophecy 77 in America, 2005! Apostle Elisheva-Prophet/Ministry Teams led one of the greatest Revivals. In top, many small Pentecostal Churches then left U.S.. While TBN/others crushed masses of lambs
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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43 views • August 21, 2023

this is a mirrored video 

Please note now in 2023 it is not a good idea to go to a Sunday Church even if it's a Pentecostal one. We are so close to the Great Tribulation the infiltration of satan's counterfeit is a very dangerous deception not to be underestimated. YAH is saying to flee the Organized Churches with their manmade doctrines and heavy burdens. See YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 64 - Flee The Churches Of Babylon.

A World Changing Prophetic WORD from BELOVED YAH where HE commands Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu to go across America and help lead one of the Great HOLY GHOST REVIVALS ever. YAH SAYS was even greater than the famous Azusa Street Revival in Los Angeles, California in the early 1900s. This was where there were great Pentecostal leaders like Apostle William Seymour. He also had endured great persecution like Apostle Elisheva has.

Apostle Elisheva was a Prophet since her young teen years so she was ready for this YAH given mission. She went totally prepared in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME with potent Prophet and Holy Intercessor Teams. They traveled all across the country before she finally left America. You can see her departure from America as commanded by YAH in Amightywind Prophecy 85.

But Today YAH'S Elite Children are not found in the organized churches. They are HIS Hidden Weapons, Treasures. YAH Wins every battle.

Prophecy 77:Behold, I, YAHUVEH, Send You Forth with a New Anointing! To the Pentecostal Churches for Those who will Believe & Receive!
Written/Spoken under the Anointing of the HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH)
Through Apostle & Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
Received December 26, 2004 – Released January 7, 2005

Please visit YAH'S Own Ministry
https://amightywind.com/home.html    
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred    
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html  
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994     ​
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw    
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc    
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme    

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html   



Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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