Israel, MINÄ rakastan sinua, MINÄ nuhtelen sinua! [PROFETIA]

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Profetia 132 – Israel, MINÄ rakastan sinua, MINÄ nuhtelen sinua!
Kirjoitettu/puhuttu PYHÄN HENGEN [RUACH HA KODESH'IN] Voitelun alla apostoli & profeetta Elisheva Eliyahun kautta
Saatu 16. heinäkuuta 2016
Julkaistu Simhat Tora -juhlan aikaan 25. lokakuuta 2016
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