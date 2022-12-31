Destroying Christianity in Ukraine

In recent years, the church in Ukraine has been persecuted since 2014 and has intensified recently by Zelensky's laws against the church. We know he is a puppet of the US and does this with our government's approval using our own tax dollars. It's time for all Christians to repent and pray together. If we don't, our churches will be closed and Christians imprisoned. Remember when churches were closed during the so called Covid-19 lockdowns? The CIA brainwashed Ukrainians to hate their brothers and cousins in Russia. They can do the same here. Only Jesus Christ can save us. But we must repent of our sins before God will help us. "Do you not know that the wicked will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor men who submit to or perform homosexual acts, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor verbal abusers, nor swindlers, will inherit the kingdom of God" - 1 Corinthians 6:9-10

