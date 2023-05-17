https://gettr.com/post/p2ha2va3bdb
0515 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
中国的教堂、清真寺和庙宇都被反上帝的中共所控制。
The churches and mosques, and temples in China are controlled by the CCP, which is anti-God.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #nfsc
#mosenglish #moschinese
#takedowntheccp
@waynedupreeshow @NFSCSpeaks
