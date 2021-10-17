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Psalm 6 (Tehilim), Prayer of Faith in Time of Distress, Music, Song
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75 views • October 17, 2021
Psalms Chapter 6 Tehilim
Musical painting, Studio full Version - recorded in July 2020.
Prayer of Faith in Time of Distress
To the Chief Musician. With stringed instruments. On an eight-stringed harp. A Psalm of David.
okay, my version contains also other instruments ;-)
Music and recording by Bindernowski.
People usually say, the Word of Elohim shall be free.
Yes, You can read the bible if you like...
But as for the recording of the music itself, it is not for free, even if one has a home recording studio – the equipment simply does not drop down from the sky or out of nowhere.
In any case, you don't have to pay to listen to the psalm and the music in this video, I only ask if you are willing and able to give a donation, regardless a little or a lot.
This video contains a slightly audible watermark on the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
But if you want to buy it in best quality without watermark, see link below.
https://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/145453096-psalms-chapter-6-english
Though I only get a provision of it, but it still helps keep going..
Depends of how you want to use it, there are different licenses available (of course without watermark).
Simply use that link to Pond 5 – you won't find it anywhere else, as I am selling my music and footage's exclusive only there.
It will help me to buy food and continue producing more music.
Or if you need more, I have more music and also footages and a few images available - all exlusively on Pond5 -
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
Or if you feel led to donate directly, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Musical painting, Studio full Version - recorded in July 2020.
Prayer of Faith in Time of Distress
To the Chief Musician. With stringed instruments. On an eight-stringed harp. A Psalm of David.
okay, my version contains also other instruments ;-)
Music and recording by Bindernowski.
People usually say, the Word of Elohim shall be free.
Yes, You can read the bible if you like...
But as for the recording of the music itself, it is not for free, even if one has a home recording studio – the equipment simply does not drop down from the sky or out of nowhere.
In any case, you don't have to pay to listen to the psalm and the music in this video, I only ask if you are willing and able to give a donation, regardless a little or a lot.
This video contains a slightly audible watermark on the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
But if you want to buy it in best quality without watermark, see link below.
https://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/145453096-psalms-chapter-6-english
Though I only get a provision of it, but it still helps keep going..
Depends of how you want to use it, there are different licenses available (of course without watermark).
Simply use that link to Pond 5 – you won't find it anywhere else, as I am selling my music and footage's exclusive only there.
It will help me to buy food and continue producing more music.
Or if you need more, I have more music and also footages and a few images available - all exlusively on Pond5 -
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
Or if you feel led to donate directly, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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