Maui Police - Order Follower Genocide

Every man and woman on Earth needs to realize that you have no duty to "Follow Orders"



YOU are responsible for your actions!

NOBODY can "take responsibility" for what you do, except YOU!

If you'll live your life the way the bible tells you to live it,

and "Do to others as you would have them do to you." you would have no issues!

If you "Follow Orders" you are nothing more than a tool of Genocide

A weapon to be used against your fellow man.

Every Genocide in history was made possible by the "Order Follower"