Explosive Footage Shows Wuhan Lab Keeps Live Bats

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06/13/2021 According to Sharri Markson from Sky News, Peter Daszak didn’t tell the truth when he claimed the Wuhan Institute of Virology didn’t keep live or dead bats. The explosive footage shows that the Wuhan lab not only keeps live bats but also uses humanized mice to enhance virus virulence against humans.