Ukraine Update Nov 11, 2022

⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kherson direction, today, at 05.00 am (Moscow time), units of the Russian forces finished their redeployment to the left bank of Dnepr river.

◽️ No hardware or armament has been left on the right bank.

◽️ All the Russian servicemen have redeployed to the left bank of Dnepr.

◽️ Units and formations of the Russian Armed Forces have taken defense lines and positions, preliminarily prepared in engineering terms.

◽️ Casualties in personnel, armament, hardware, and material means have been prevented.

◽️ All the civilians, who have expressed their desire to abandon the right-bank part of Kherson region, have been assisted in evacuation.

◽️ Over the night, the enemy attempted to frustrate the transportation of civilians and the redeployment of forces to the left bank of Dnepr.

◽️ The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have launched five strikes with U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

◽️ Russian air defense facilities have shot down 28 rocket-propelled projectiles.

◽️ Other 5 rocket-propelled projectiles have been successfully deviated from their targets by electronic warfare facilities.

◽️ Over the past 48 hours, the AFU have advanced no more than 10 kilometers in certain directions.

◽️ The operation of Russian artillery, aviation, and mine barriers has resulted in halting the AFU units 30-40 kilometers away from the area of the river crossing site over Dnepr.

◽️ Over the past 24 hours, 3 U.S.-manufactured M-777 towed howitzers, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, and 3 pickups of the enemy have been destroyed by Lancet loitering munitions, and multiple-launch rocket systems.

◽️ Moreover, over 20 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 2 self-propelled artillery systems, and 3 armored fighting vehicles have been exploded at mine barriers.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, 3 company tactical groups of the AFU made unsuccessful attempts to launch offensive operations from the areas of Yagodnoye, Kislovka and Vladimirovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ Firepower's operation has resulted in halting and driving the enemy back to initial positions.

◽️ Over 120 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armored personnel carriers, and 5 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, intensive action of Russian forces, and pre-emptive artillery fire have resulted in the frustration of the attack launched by 2 AFU mechanized infantry companies, reinforced by Polish mercenaries, towards Chervonopopovka and Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy has lost up to 90 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, as well as 1 armored fighting vehicle.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, the attempts of AFU mechanized infantry companies to launch a counterattack towards Sladkoye (Donetsk People's Republic) have been prevented.

◽️ Artillery and Army Aviation have eliminated over 65 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, and 4 armored fighting vehicles.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized 9 AFU command posts near Novaya Kamenka, Pravdino (Kherson region), Novopetrovka, Ternoviye Pody (Nikolayev region), Ivanovka, Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region), Bakhmutskoye, Kleshcheyevka and Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 52 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 176 areas.

◽️ 1 ordnance depot of 28th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Nikolayev.

💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 1 platoon of U.S.-manufactured M-777 tower howitzer has been neutralized near Zolochev (Kharkov region).

◽️ Moreover, 1 platoon of Ukrainian Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers has been neutralized near Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ In addition, 32 projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS have been shot down

- Russian Defense Ministry