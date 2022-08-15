Sprouting a Culture for the Next Generation of Conscious Consumers through MICROGREENS w/Jesah Segal

Have you ever heard of microgreens?

Many of you will know that I have had the pleasure of serving the Asheville, NC area with fresh, living microgreens over the past 5 years through my farm, KC Gardens.

Microgreens are so nutrient rich, have such a low cost of entry, and are so widely enjoyed by the family that I've put out full tutorials on how to grow them in as little as 7 days. You can find all that information in the notes at the very bottom.

Today, I would like to introduce the man and company that my microgreens farm is merging with to continue to impact and educate anyone who wants to take their nutrition and sovereignty to the next level through living food and microgreens. Our stories are quite similar and his origin story is pretty incredible.

Jesah was born for this.

Jesal Segal of Sprout Culture:

Jesah Segal is on a mission to raise health consciousness. He is the Owner-Operator of Sprout Culture, an urban farm that grows organic microgreen in Asheville, North Carolina. Jesah grew up in the unique culture of his parents' greenhouse located in southern California where they ran a sprout and microgreen business. This culture emerged out of his parents' celebration of living foods and the life-giving powers they provide.

Jesah's higher purpose is to support the emergence of this same living-food culture, locally, and globally. Jesah's career has included military service, corporate consultant, and Digital Marketing Strategy. He was a resident for over a year at Karme Choling, a Buddhist retreat center. He has spent 2 months in solitary mediation retreat Nepal, and a number of 1 month of meditation retreats. He is an Amani Institute Fellow and holds a Post Graduate Certificate in Social Innovation Management. He spent 3-years as co-founder of Plastic Fantastic Kenya, a social change venture based in Kenya. He has traveled to 26 foreign countries, and holds the esteemed Eagle Scout award. A life-long fitness, health, and martial arts enthusiast, he holds a 1st-degree black belt in Taekwondo, a purple belt in Jiu Jitsu, and is a former amateur MMA fighter. He is the proud, full-time, single father, and steward to his amazing 6-year-old daughter, Ami.

I'm sure you will hear the enthusiasm and raw appreciation to be able to serve this community with living greens in this interview.

You can learn more about Sprout Culture, KC Gardens, microgreens, and sovereignty below!

Show notes:

Sprout Culture:

https://sproutculture.co



Grow Micros:

https://cultivated-change.com/microgreens



Seeds/How-To/Supplies

*Microgreens Section*

https://bio.link/alexandercorey



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#sprout #microgreens #ashevillenc

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