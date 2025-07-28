© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New York Mets 2025 Season – Standings, Stars & Trade Deadline Moves
Description:
Check out the 2025 New York Mets season: top of the NL East with 62–44, playoff odds soaring, Juan Soto’s record deal, Lindor & Alonso milestones, and key trade deadline upgrades boosting the bullpen and outfield. Follow the playoff push! ⚾🧢
🏷️ Hashtags
#Mets2025 #NYMets #MLBPlayoffs #JuanSoto #FranciscoLindor #PeteAlonso #TradeDeadline #NLMEast #BaseballNews #Amazins