How Governments Use Psychiatry to Control Dissent - 2025 DOCUMENTARY - Dissent Into Madness
Failure Of Fear
Failure Of Fear
29 views • 1 day ago

What if the delusions of the dissidents are in fact real? What if their paranoid fantasies are not fantasies at all? In other words, what if it's not the political dissidents who are crazy, but the politicians?


Another (MUST WATCH) ground breaking documentary on this topic

(Psychiatry) The Science of Lies - https://old.bitchute.com/video/A69bbLgCfTHE/


Mirrored From - The Corbett Report - https://old.bitchute.com/channel/GwPziiQZrVT3/

Keywords
psychiatrymental healthdissent
