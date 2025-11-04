How Governments Use Psychiatry to Control Dissent - 2025 DOCUMENTARY - Dissent Into Madness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if the delusions of the dissidents are in fact real? What if their paranoid fantasies are not fantasies at all? In other words, what if it's not the political dissidents who are crazy, but the politicians?
Another (MUST WATCH) ground breaking documentary on this topic
(Psychiatry) The Science of Lies - https://old.bitchute.com/video/A69bbLgCfTHE/
Mirrored From - The Corbett Report - https://old.bitchute.com/channel/GwPziiQZrVT3/