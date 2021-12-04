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STOCKPILE ON FOOD, WAKE UP CANADIANS, GE YOUR ALTERNATE COMMUNITIES GOING
Christopher Gamblin Sovereign
Christopher Gamblin Sovereign
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2 views • December 04, 2021
You all need to get off your Asses and get involved with leaving their system. It will NOT be easy, since the land procured is going to be attacked.
Shane Sweeney is a Shill for Maxime Bernier wearing a Maxime Bernier PPC Shirt on September 18th, 2021, and Unify The People has NOT been Transparent on how their Constitutions will be Ratified.
You do not win by fighting them in their system, you step out of their system, and create a new system, and put it into Practice using Natural Law.

My own Facebook (Banned until 2022): https://www.facebook.com/christopher.gamblin.96
Mindy Thomas Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100048294882510
Mindy's Video: https://www.facebook.com/100048294882510/videos/640982803586378
Contact Mindy Thomas on Telegram: https://t.me/mindyjthomas
Christopher's Telegram Channel: https://t.me/christophergamblinsovereign
Contact Christopher_1993 on Telegram https://t.me/christophergamblin
Scott Bacheldor: https://www.facebook.com/john.larose.92505
Canund Nation: https://canundnation.com/
YouTube Channel of Canund Nation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM1l63kJ0nCA26gOb8fnhcw
Todd Rushton's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQkLjF5XAu-Qxotr-YMBtRA
Video where Dallas Hills attacked Todd Rushton: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3lMq-k-qvFo
Todd Rushton's Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/todd.rushton.71
Global Freedom Party (Todd Rushton): https://t.me/tradesmanxchange
Why you need to become your own leaders and start thinking for yourself, as well as Self-Governance: https://theimperiumproject.com/leadership-the-sovereign-choice/
Why Political Parties are NOT The Solution: https://theimperiumproject.com/the-playbook/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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