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Over 40 warships take part in Russian Navy drills
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122 views • June 06, 2022
RT.
Russian Navy launched military exercises in the Pacific Ocean with more than 40 warships and support vessel
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v176v98-over-40-warships-take-part-in-russian-navy-drills.html
Russian Navy launched military exercises in the Pacific Ocean with more than 40 warships and support vessel
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v176v98-over-40-warships-take-part-in-russian-navy-drills.html
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