‘Christian’, what are you busy with when the Rapture comes?
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published 15 hours ago

‘Christian’, what are you busy with when the Rapture comes?

Warning message from God: What are you busy with when Yeshua HaMashiach, Jesus Christ, comes unexpectedly? Verily, participation in the false ‘Passion of the Christ’ show, which is a composed religion of lies consisting of deception, is worse than placing an advertisement and pointing out the full truth, spoke the messenger angel of God.


Published on March 17, 2015 by My Shalom

Please share and do not change © BC

Keywords
